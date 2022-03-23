Contests
Have you seen him? Police say missing Pleasant Ridge man may harm himself

Courtheas Elton Gatewood-Wells
Courtheas Elton Gatewood-Wells(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police issued an Endangered Missing Adult alert Wednesday for a 21-year-old Cincinnati man they say has been “acting in a manner that indicates he will harm himself.”

Courtheas Elton Gatewood-Wells was “reported to have given several personal items away and seemed to be telling family members goodbye,” police wrote in a news release.

He was last seen leaving his Pleasant Ridge home on Oakleaf Avenue at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. He did not tell anyone where he was going.

Courtheas is described as 6′3 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Courtheas is driving a blue 2008 Chrysler Sebring with Ohio license plate HPU-3398.

The vehicle is missing a window that is currently covered by a black plastic bag

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police District 2 Investigative Unit at 513-979-4400.

