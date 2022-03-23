Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them then described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body.

On Tuesday, a judge also rejected defense lawyers’ requests that the media be excluded from a hearing later this week at which the teens will seek to be tried in the juvenile system rather than in adult court.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Her body was found Nov. 3. Court documents indicate Graber was found under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties

According to KCRG, Graber had more than 15 years of experience in the classroom. She most recently taught Spanish at Fairfield High School where she’d worked since 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KCRG contributed to this report.

Most Read

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Do you recognize this man?
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash
A landscaping business in Trenton was hit by thieves early Sunday morning.
Caught on Cam: Thieves steal ‘everything’ from Butler Co. landscaping business
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

Latest News

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Court docs detail timeline in ‘horrific’ child abuse case involving 13-year-old boy
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 5 shot, including 3 kids, at Arizona outlet mall
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz leaves court in New York on Sept. 8, 2004. Pomerantz, a...
Ex-prosecutor: Trump ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’
A Shell gas station employee in an argument with a driver after telling him to slow down.
VIDEO: Blue Ash gas attendant sucker punched for telling driver to slow down