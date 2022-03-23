Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lawmakers addressing high gas prices, proposing monthly energy rebates, relief checks

Gas prices continue to be above $4 per gallon nationally.
Gas prices continue to be above $4 per gallon nationally.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gas prices remain high across the country, and several U.S. lawmakers are looking at ways to assist Americans amid the high prices.

On Tuesday, AAA reported the national average for a gallon of gasoline was $4.25, lower than earlier this month, but still $1.37 more than a year ago.

California currently has the highest average price at $5.85 a gallon.

Lawmakers are proposing Americans get an energy rebate of $100 per month for the rest of the year when the national average gas price is above $4 a gallon for that month.

The energy rebate would be thanks to the Gas Rebate Act of 2022, as California Rep. Mike Thompson, Connecticut Rep. John Larson and Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood have joined forces to introduce the rebate.

“Americans are feeling the impact at the pump of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and right now, we must work together on commonsense policy solutions to ease the financial burden that my constituents are feeling,” Thompson said.

The plan would offer a $100 monthly rebate for those who earn less than $75,000 and $100 for joint tax filers who earn less than $150,000.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has proposed a change to her state’s supplemental budget that her office said would increase the state’s relief checks to $850 in the face of record-high inflation and rising oil and gas prices.

“Inflation and increased oil and gas prices resulting from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are hitting Maine people hard. This proposal will help Maine people grapple with these increased costs by putting money directly back into their pockets,” Mills said.

Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio has also proposed a Stop Gas Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act. His office said it would create a windfall profit tax on excessive corporate profits and return the revenue to American consumers in the form of a tax rebate.

“It’s no time for profiteering or price-gouging. This is why I’ve introduced the Stop Gas Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act. My legislation would tax big oil’s excess profits in 2022 and return the revenue back to Americans,” DeFazio said.

Also, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset the record-high gas prices earlier this month, as reported by the AP.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area of the Target in Oakley.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting at Oakley Target
Heather Adkins and Martin Thomas Adkins
Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
Around 11 a.m., police said he had been found.
Pleasant Ridge man found dead, no foul play expected: Police
Homicide investigation in Newport on Ann.
Police ID victims, arrest suspect in Newport double-homicide

Latest News

NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
LIVE: Biden holds press conference; Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
Katherine Dolan
Police searching for woman who left Avondale nursing home
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to the question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse...
Alabama AG refuses to say Biden is 'duly elected'
Both Oz and Walker are Republicans who were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor,...
Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Biden’s sports council
Sherbert "Strawberry" Maddox was found dead inside a refrigerator at her home in Providence, R.I.
Woman’s body found in refrigerator