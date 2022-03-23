‘Ohio is strong:’ DeWine delivers State of the State address

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivered his 2022 State of the State Address Wednesday afternoon.

DeWine said this was the first time all three branches of government have gathered in three years.

He delivered his first and only State of the State in 2019.

“The state of our amazing state is strong! Ohio is strong,” he said.

With the help of the Ohio General Assembly, DeWine said they are investing in Ohio’s youngest, most vulnerable children so that they get the best possible start in life.

In my last #StateOfTheState address, I asked the legislature and Ohioans to invest in things where the returns will not be immediate, perhaps not in our lifetimes. We have been bold, and together, these investments are building a firm foundation to lift all Ohioans. #OhioSOTS22 pic.twitter.com/o9jVqNw7iG — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 23, 2022

The governor said the state is working on several investments in Ohio communities.

Together, we are investing in our neighborhoods to spur economic development that will help our communities grow. #OhioSOTS22 pic.twitter.com/RHlgtUR2D6 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 23, 2022

.@LtGovHusted is also working diligently with the General Assembly to help give every Ohioan an opportunity to get a satisfying and well-paying job. Soon we’ll also begin work to provide our educational institutions with state-of-the-art equipment to offer even better training. pic.twitter.com/xcdobsH0On — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 23, 2022

“This is Ohio’s time,” DeWine said. “People are returning to the heartland because we have lower taxes, a good regulatory environment, a strong business climate, and a great quality of life.”

According to the governor, state spending has been slashed by $1.2B. Taxes were cut by more than $3.6B - creating Ohio’s lowest tax burden in more than 40 years.

“This leaves more money for businesses to re-invest into our economy & more money in the pockets of Ohioans,” he said.

DeWine said Ohio must continue moving forward by making mental health help visible, accessible, and effective in all communities.

I am proud of the work we have started together in the area of mental health. Just a few examples are listed below. But despite our best efforts, it still is not enough. #OhioSOTS22 pic.twitter.com/37CvMjdF3A — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 23, 2022

The governor also addressed law enforcement training in the state.

“A commission that studied this issue has recommended a permanent funding source for police training that will require every peace officer and trooper to complete at least 40 hours of annual training. I encourage the legislature to adopt this plan,” he said. “Our current generation of law enforcement officers are the most educated, best trained, and most technologically savvy individuals to ever work in the profession. Yet, our funding for continuous police training has been haphazard at best.”

We must work hard to support our officers, deputies, and troopers by giving them the resources to go after violent criminals. Together, we recently allocated millions to help our officers address violent crime in our communities. But, money, alone, is not enough. #OhioSOTS22 pic.twitter.com/IAyQ9McIdW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 23, 2022

Wednesday’s speech was the last address of his first term as governor at a time when he faces a four-way GOP primary.

The sun is coming up in Ohio, the wind is at our back, and together, we have the power to change the course of Ohio’s history! We have opportunities before us that come once in a lifetime, so we must seize them. Ohio, this is our moment! #OhioSOTS22 pic.twitter.com/JCMxj3v01u — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 23, 2022

