Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man arrested in car show shooting that killed 1, wounded 26

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.
The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say they’ve arrested a 22-year-old man in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 people wounded.

Arkansas State Police said Wednesday it arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, of Jacksonville. He’s charged with battery and aggravated assault.

Police say Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital Wednesday morning. He’s being held at the Dumas city jail.

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas. State police on Sunday said the shooting was the result of a gunfight between two people.

More than 50 people were hurt in shootings this weekend. (CNN/METRO VIDEO SERVICES/MITCH NOVICK/VIRGINIAN-PILOT/FAMILY PHOTOS/KPRC/KTVT/WFAA/KATV/WRAL/WTKR)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Do you recognize this man?
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash
A landscaping business in Trenton was hit by thieves early Sunday morning.
Caught on Cam: Thieves steal ‘everything’ from Butler Co. landscaping business
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

Latest News

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Court docs detail timeline in ‘horrific’ child abuse case involving 13-year-old boy
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 5 shot, including 3 kids, at Arizona outlet mall
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz leaves court in New York on Sept. 8, 2004. Pomerantz, a...
Ex-prosecutor: Trump ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’
A Shell gas station employee in an argument with a driver after telling him to slow down.
VIDEO: Blue Ash gas attendant sucker punched for telling driver to slow down