Man killed in Butler County fire identified

One person died in a house fire on Vanderveer Avenue near Lockwood Avenue in the city of...
One person died in a house fire on Vanderveer Avenue near Lockwood Avenue in the city of Hamilton late Sunday, fire officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The man killed in a fire late Sunday in Hamilton has been identified.

John Worischeck, 59, of Hamilton, died from smoke inhalation in the house fire on Vanderveer Avenue, near Lockwood Avenue, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters responded just after 10 p.m. Sunday to the home and quickly extinguished the flames, Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said earlier this week.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

