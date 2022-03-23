Man killed in Butler County fire identified

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The man killed in a fire late Sunday in Hamilton has been identified.

John Worischeck, 59, of Hamilton, died from smoke inhalation in the house fire on Vanderveer Avenue, near Lockwood Avenue, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters responded just after 10 p.m. Sunday to the home and quickly extinguished the flames, Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said earlier this week.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

