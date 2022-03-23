Contests
Man kills boss, shoots coworker before taking his own life at Chicago office complex, police say

A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim...
A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim wounded.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Police say a truck driver about to lose his job fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Chicago company where he worked before he shot and wounded a former co-worker at another company and later took his own life.

Burr Ridge Police say the first shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Winners Freight.

They say 31-year-old Jeremy Spicer of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, killed 30-year-old Nicola Misovic and then went to a nearby company where he once worked and shot and wounded a 31-year-old female employee.

Police say Spicer walked about a mile to another business and was sitting outside when he killed himself with his gun shortly after an officer arrived.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

