Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Matthew 25: Ministries hosting hand sanitizer, masks giveaway

Matthew 25: Ministries is located in Blue Ash (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
Matthew 25: Ministries is located in Blue Ash (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries is hosting a community giveaway event starting next week.

The organization will be providing free gallon-size containers of hand sanitizer and masks to families and organizations in the Greater Cincinnati community beginning on March 28.

Free hand sanitizer and masks will be distributed to churches, businesses, medical facilities, schools and other organizations by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting info@m25m.org

Individuals and families are welcome to pick up supplies Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organization Pick-up Location (scheduled)

· Matthew 25: Ministries, 11083 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242

· Starting March 28 until supplies last on Tuesdays and Thursdays

· Pick-up details will be provided at time of scheduling (appointment time, where to pick-up supplies, etc.)

Individual and Family Pick-up Location

· Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242

· Starting March 28 until supplies last, Monday - Friday, 10AM – 2PM

· On-site directional signage will provide pick-up instructions for recipients

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in Kentucky interstate crash, police say
A tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in...
Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
Jessica Krecskay after her 2019 arrest.
‘She needs help:’ Ohio native charged again with faking cancer diagnosis
Gas station employee punched after asking driver to slow down
VIDEO: Blue Ash gas attendant sucker punched for telling driver to slow down

Latest News

St. Patricks Day Preparation
St. Patrick’s Day events in Cincinnati, NKY ☘️
Cincinnati Home and Garden Show kicks off this weekend
Cincinnati Home and Garden Show kicks off this weekend
Janet Jackson will be headlining.
2022 Cincinnati Music Festival returning this summer
The pep rally begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
Bengals legends expected to join Friday pep rally at The Banks