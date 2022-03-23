Matthew 25: Ministries hosting hand sanitizer, masks giveaway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries is hosting a community giveaway event starting next week.

The organization will be providing free gallon-size containers of hand sanitizer and masks to families and organizations in the Greater Cincinnati community beginning on March 28.

Free hand sanitizer and masks will be distributed to churches, businesses, medical facilities, schools and other organizations by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting info@m25m.org.

Individuals and families are welcome to pick up supplies Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organization Pick-up Location (scheduled)

· Matthew 25: Ministries, 11083 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242

· Starting March 28 until supplies last on Tuesdays and Thursdays

· Pick-up details will be provided at time of scheduling (appointment time, where to pick-up supplies, etc.)

Individual and Family Pick-up Location

· Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242

· Starting March 28 until supplies last, Monday - Friday, 10AM – 2PM

· On-site directional signage will provide pick-up instructions for recipients

