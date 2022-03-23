Contests
Mount Notre Dame star Bransford repeats as Ohio Ms. Basketball

KK Bransford helped lead Mount Notre Dame to a 98-game win streak – the second-longest...
KK Bransford helped lead Mount Notre Dame to a 98-game win streak – the second-longest consecutive win streak in Ohio high school girls basketball history.
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School senior KK Bransford was announced as Ohio’s Ms. Basketball Wednesday by a statewide media panel.

Bransford, a McDonald’s All-American, averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals this past season for the Cougars (26-1), a Division I regional finalist.

Bransford helped lead Mount Notre Dame to a 98-game win streak – the second-longest consecutive win streak in Ohio high school girls basketball history. During the winning streak, MND won the 2019 state championship, entered the 2020 state tournament undefeated before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then won the 2021 state championship.

Reynoldsburg senior Imarianah Russell was runner-up.

Finalists included Akron Archbishop Hoban senior Lane Riley, Olmsted Falls junior Paige Kohler, New Philadelphia senior Ajia Schreffler and Bloomdale Elmwood senior Brooklyn Thrash.

Now in its 35th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

KK BRANSFORD
MND's KK Bransford repeats as Ohio Ms. Basketball
