Nonprofit that empowers young Black men has dire fundraising need

Forever Kings could close if it doesn’t raise $50,000 by the end of March.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local nonprofit that works to empower young Black men is in urgent need of funding.

The program is called “Forever Kings” and many of their services take place at the Horizon Science Academy. Although the program has been life-changing for many, if they can’t raised $50,000 by the end of March, they won’t be able to continue.

Kenneth Gaines is a member of Forever Kings.

“I’ve never really been taught to navigate my emotions or just understand who I am within,” he said Tuesday, “and I feel like this program has really tapped into that.”

Jordan Bankston launched the nonprofit in 2019 as a safe place to empower young men of color grades 4-12 hoping to fight the statistics he was seeing.

“Nationally, 49 percent of young men of color can’t read proficiently,” Bankston said.

His passion for the program is fueled by hopes of disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline.

“A sight-based mentoring program that teaches them financial literacy, life skills, gives them a safe place to get a hot meal,” Bankston said.

It’s all in the hope of turning these boys into men, or as Bankston says, into “kings.”

“You can can do anything you put your mind to,” said Forever Kings member Amir Abu Baker, a St. Xavier High School sophomore.

When Amir is at Forever Kings he gets to bond with young men.

“I’m the minority at my school,” he said. “People that look like me come from all over the city of Cincinnati. I can relate to them.”

So far the program has helped more then 2,000 young men in the Tri-State. Now Bankston is concerned that if they don’t raise the money by the end of March, they’ll be forced to close their doors.

“We literally see young men’s lives change,” Bankston said. “We literally see them turn around and have hope.”

You can donate here.

