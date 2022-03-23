Contests
Pair hits it big in Kentucky Lottery after going in together on scratch-off ticket

Two Kentucky Lottery players from Central Kentucky can now call themselves millionaires after coming forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $3,000,000.(Kentucky Lottery)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Kentucky Lottery players from Central Kentucky can now call themselves millionaires after coming forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $3,000,000.

The winners, who lottery officials say wish to remain anonymous, pitched in together on a $30 Gold Rush ticket from a vending machine at the Marathon on Lexington Street in Versailles.

Rather than play the ticket, they scratched off the barcode and scanned the ticket on the self-ticket checker to see if it was a winner.

“I scanned it and it said, ‘See KLC Corp.’ I ran out of the store and didn’t say anything,” the winner said.

It wasn’t until they scratched off the ticket a few minutes that they saw how much they had won.

“I scratched under the fourteen, and that’s when I saw the zeroes,” the winner said. “We couldn’t believe it.”

The other winner told lottery officials that it didn’t seem real and hadn’t sunk in yet.

They chose to split the game’s lump sum cash payment of $2,514,835. After taxes, they each received a check for $892,766.42.

Versailles Marathon will receive a bonus of $25,148 for selling the winning ticket.

