Police ID victims, arrest suspect in Newport double-homicide

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police on Wednesday identified both the victims and the suspect in a double-homicide that happened last week.

Detectives found 59-year-old Shelia Ruf and 61-year-old Diana Eddy dead inside 737 Ann Street near The Brighton Center last Wednesday.

Police at the scene said authorities arrived to the residence following up on a missing person report.

On Tuesday detectives obtained a criminal complaint on two murder counts against 59-year-old Newport resident Eric Douglas Lightfoot (pictured below).

Ruf’s family tells FOX19 Lightfoot was staying with her in his home.

Lightfood is currently at the Campbell County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

He will be arraigned Thursday in Campbell County District Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the community.

Ruf’s lifelong friend, Shawna Hichtchew says she was supposed to visit Ruf last Saturday. Instead, she received a heart-wrenching phone call.

“I lost it,” she said. “I mean, I lost it.”

Hichtchew calls Ruf the “little sister” she never had. “Over the 50-plus years that we’ve known each other, we talked every week.”

She continued: “Anybody that could hurt a person like that, there’s a special place for them wherever they go.”

In lieu of flowers, Ruf’s friends and family are asking for donations to be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“She was my family,” Hichtchew said. “We may not be blood, but she was my family, and I’ll never forget her. Never.”

