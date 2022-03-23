Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Ohio man last seen Monday

Richard Brock
Richard Brock(Green Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a missing Ohio man last seen in Covington.

Richard Brock, 75, left his home in Green Township on Monday, according to the Green Township Police Department.

He was last seen somewhere in Covington on foot.

Brock may present a risk of harm to himself due to his mental state, police say.

He does not have a vehicle and his destination is unknown.

Brock is described as 5′9″ and 170 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Green Township Police Det. Mike Lampe at 513.574.0007 or call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Do you recognize this man?
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash
A landscaping business in Trenton was hit by thieves early Sunday morning.
Caught on Cam: Thieves steal ‘everything’ from Butler Co. landscaping business
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

Latest News

Anthony Dangel (left) and his wife, Amy Rodriguez (right), have been indicted on charges in...
Court docs detail timeline in ‘horrific’ child abuse case involving 13-year-old boy
A Shell gas station employee in an argument with a driver after telling him to slow down.
VIDEO: Blue Ash gas attendant sucker punched for telling driver to slow down
Jessica Krecskay after her 2019 arrest.
‘She needs help:’ Ohio native charged again with faking cancer diagnosis
Named after Esther Piskor
Esther’s Law goes into effect in Ohio to stop abuse of nursing home patients