Police searching for missing Ohio man last seen Monday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a missing Ohio man last seen in Covington.

Richard Brock, 75, left his home in Green Township on Monday, according to the Green Township Police Department.

He was last seen somewhere in Covington on foot.

Brock may present a risk of harm to himself due to his mental state, police say.

He does not have a vehicle and his destination is unknown.

Brock is described as 5′9″ and 170 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Green Township Police Det. Mike Lampe at 513.574.0007 or call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.