Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts coming soon to stores nationwide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts are coming soon to stores nationwide, Kellogg’s announced this week.

Described as an “ooey-gooey, cinnamon-y cookie experience,” Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts will debut in May for $3.19 per box.

The pastry features a snickerdoodle-flavored filling and crunchy cinnamon-sugar topping.

“We know our fans love a ‘dessert for breakfast’ moment, so Pop-Tarts continues to deliver crazy-good flavors that capitalize on this trend with our pie, donut and cake-themed lineups already on shelves,” says David Greci, Senior Brand Manager, Pop-Tarts, in a news release Tuesday.

“This spring, we’ll complete the cookie trifecta with this delicious new Snickerdoodle flavor. Besides, who needs a cookie jar when you’ve got a toaster and a box of Pop-Tarts?”

Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts will join an ever-expanding lineup including Cookies & Creme, Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts, Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup Pop-Tarts and Pretzel Pop-Tarts.

What is your favorite Pop-Tart? Is there another flavor you want to see get the Pop-Tart treatment?

PSA: NEW Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts are coming soon to a store near you and you should try them. pic.twitter.com/EHrTKidrDA — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) March 22, 2022

