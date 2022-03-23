Suspect arrested for deadly shooting at Oakley Target

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting outside of the Target in Oakley.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Anthony McIntosh, 22, was arrested Wednesday for the murder of 24-year-old Alias Phillips.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of March 17 at the Target in Oakley.

Phillips was found outside the store suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He died after being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Cincinnati police said Phillips was the intended target of the shooting.

“It was a shooter who had an intended target,” CPD interim Chief Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said on March 17. “He fired his gun and hit that individual just outside of the front doors of the Target store.”

Around 12:30 p.m. on March 17, dispatchers reported a possible active shooter situation at the store. CPD responded with SWAT, per their protocol.

Police later clarified there was no active shooter situation, nor had there been, and that earlier reports from that day indicating as such were incorrect.

After announcing McIntosh’s arrest on Wednesday, police said their investigation is ongoing. Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information.

