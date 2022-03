CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tornado Warning issued for parts of southeast Indiana expired at 2 p.m.

The warning covered parts of Dearborn, Franklin and Ripley County.

A ***TORNADO WARNING*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. For more information go to https://t.co/EJSg2CVnlQ or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/zli4Gb2UW3 — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) March 23, 2022

