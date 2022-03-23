Contests
Tracking afternoon thunderstorms!

A few storms could be on the strong side.
A few showers and storms could be on the strong side this afternoon, but we don't anticipate any widespread severe weather.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday afternoon will have increasing showers and thunderstorms - a few of which could be on the strong to severe side.

The main threat with any storm would be strong wind gusts. Rain could fall in brief heavy downpours and there is the possibility of some short-duration, localized flooding issues where thunderstorm downpours occur. We also cannot rule out the possibility of hail and a brief spin-up tornado, but that threat looks to be just to the north and east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. These will be fast moving storms, moving upwards of 50 mph.

The showers and storms will become widespread from noon through 7 p.m., with expected wet roads and strong winds for the homebound commute.

Cooler air arrives on Thursday with highs only in the low-to-mid 50s under variably cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible later in the day, but otherwise, it will be a breezy day. Even cooler air arrives on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs will be in the 40s with stray showers possible.

Friday night and Saturday could have some wintry mix, though as of Wednesday, we do not anticipate impacts at this time. Highs through the weekend will struggle to get out of the 40s along with breezy winds. Next week, look for temperatures improving back in the 50s and 60s with more rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Cooling down with rain/snow mix this weekend!