Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Water main break on Ohio 48 in Warren County prompts boil water advisory

A water main break on southbound Ohio 48 at Deershadow Road in Hamilton Township has prompted a...
A water main break on southbound Ohio 48 at Deershadow Road in Hamilton Township has prompted a boil water advisory until further notice.(MGN / Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A water main break on southbound Ohio 48 at Deershadow Road in Hamilton Township has prompted a boil water advisory until further notice.

The boil water advisory in effect for all in the area of 7853 Ohio 48 to Foster Maineville Road and all of Deershadow Road until the all-clear notice is issued.

A Hamilton Township police officer noticed the water main break and reported it at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, Warren County dispatchers say.

Ohio 48 is a main route in Warren County.

The road remains open, but motorists should watch for workers in the area and potential delays, according to dispatch.

Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for a minute and allow it to cool before consuming it.

Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The advisory will remain in place until tests come back showing the water is safe to consume, a minimum of 24 hours after the advisory is initially issued and typically 48 hours after.

FOX19 NOW has a request for more information into the Warren County Water & Sewer Department. We will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area of the Target in Oakley.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting at Oakley Target
Heather Adkins and Martin Thomas Adkins
Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
Around 11 a.m., police said he had been found.
Pleasant Ridge man found dead, no foul play expected: Police
Homicide investigation in Newport on Ann.
Police ID victims, arrest suspect in Newport double-homicide

Latest News

Katherine Dolan
Police searching for woman who left Avondale nursing home
Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
*
City leaders announce new pedestrian safety projects
Eric Lightfoot, 59, was arrested in connection with a double homicide investigation in Newport.
Bond revoked for suspect accused in Newport double-homicide
Anthony McIntosh
$1M bond for murder suspect in shooting outside Oakley Target store