Water main break on Ohio 48 in Warren County prompts boil water advisory

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A water main break on southbound Ohio 48 at Deershadow Road in Hamilton Township has prompted a boil water advisory until further notice.

The boil water advisory in effect for all in the area of 7853 Ohio 48 to Foster Maineville Road and all of Deershadow Road until the all-clear notice is issued.

A Hamilton Township police officer noticed the water main break and reported it at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, Warren County dispatchers say.

Ohio 48 is a main route in Warren County.

The road remains open, but motorists should watch for workers in the area and potential delays, according to dispatch.

Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for a minute and allow it to cool before consuming it.

Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The advisory will remain in place until tests come back showing the water is safe to consume, a minimum of 24 hours after the advisory is initially issued and typically 48 hours after.

