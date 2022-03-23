Wednesday Thunderstorms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be some light rain in the tri-state throughout the morning.

This afternoon, More rain and thunder are on the way with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible. The main threat would be strong wind gusts and hail. Rain could fall in brief heavy downpours and there is the possibility of some short-duration, localized flooding issues where thunderstorm downpours occur.

Rain will turn into just a few scattered, occasional, light showers for Thursday and Friday with a mix of rain and some wet snow possible Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday will warm enough so the mix changes to rain showers only as it comes to and end Saturday afternoon.

For the coming weekend Chilly weather is ahead.

