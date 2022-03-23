Contests
Wednesday Thunderstorms

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be some light rain in the tri-state throughout the morning.

This afternoon, More rain and thunder are on the way with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible. The main threat would be strong wind gusts and hail. Rain could fall in brief heavy downpours and there is the possibility of some short-duration, localized flooding issues where thunderstorm downpours occur.

Rain will turn into just a few scattered, occasional, light showers for Thursday and Friday with a mix of rain and some wet snow possible Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday will warm enough so the mix changes to rain showers only as it comes to and end Saturday afternoon.

For the coming weekend Chilly weather is ahead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

