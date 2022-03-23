Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for southwest Ohio

A few showers and storms could be on the strong side this afternoon, but we don't anticipate any widespread severe weather.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cincinnati and the surrounding areas in Ohio.

The alert was issued just before 2 p.m. and will go till 9 p.m. Wednesday.

This afternoon, more rain and thunder are on the way with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

The main threat would be strong wind gusts and hail.

Rain could fall in brief heavy downpours and there is the possibility of some short-duration, localized flooding issues where thunderstorm downpours occur.

The high temperature will reach 69 before colder air begins to push into the region early Wednesday evening.

The morning low on Thursday will tumble more than 20 degrees into the low 40s by daybreak.

Rain will turn into just a few scattered, occasional, light showers for Thursday and Friday with a mix of rain and some wet snow possibly Friday night and Saturday morning.

Saturday will warm enough so the mix changes to rain showers only as it comes to an end Saturday afternoon.

For the coming weekend, chilly weather is ahead.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

Scan the QR code below:

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in Kentucky interstate crash, police say
A tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in...
Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
Jessica Krecskay after her 2019 arrest.
‘She needs help:’ Ohio native charged again with faking cancer diagnosis
Gas station employee punched after asking driver to slow down
VIDEO: Blue Ash gas attendant sucker punched for telling driver to slow down

Latest News

A 68-year-old Roselawn man was found dead during a welfare check early Thursday and now the...
68-year-old Cincinnati man found dead, suspect charged with murder
Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail Williams.
Police transcripts show suspect lied under polygraph about slain Indiana teenage girls
Family mourns father-of-two killed in Mt. Healthy shooting
Family mourns loving father-of-two killed in Mt. Healthy shooting
Family overcomes infertility with adopted embryos
NKY couple forms family from rare embryo procedure at UC Health
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in Kentucky interstate crash, police say