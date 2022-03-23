Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for southwest Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cincinnati and the surrounding areas in Ohio.

The alert was issued just before 2 p.m. and will go till 9 p.m. Wednesday.

This afternoon, more rain and thunder are on the way with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

The main threat would be strong wind gusts and hail.

Rain could fall in brief heavy downpours and there is the possibility of some short-duration, localized flooding issues where thunderstorm downpours occur.

The high temperature will reach 69 before colder air begins to push into the region early Wednesday evening.

The morning low on Thursday will tumble more than 20 degrees into the low 40s by daybreak.

Rain will turn into just a few scattered, occasional, light showers for Thursday and Friday with a mix of rain and some wet snow possibly Friday night and Saturday morning.

Saturday will warm enough so the mix changes to rain showers only as it comes to an end Saturday afternoon.

For the coming weekend, chilly weather is ahead.

