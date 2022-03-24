Contests
$1M bond for murder suspect in shooting outside Oakley Target store

Suspect arrested following deadly shooting at Oakley Target
By Morgan Parrish and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $1 million Thursday for the murder suspect accused of gunning down a man outside a Target store in Cincinnati.

Anthony McIntosh, 22, was arrested Wednesday for the March 17 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Alias Phillips. Police charged him based on video evidence, physical evidence and witness statements, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say McIntosh specifically targeted Phillips and fired at him just outside of the front doors of the Target store in broad daylight.

They wrote in an affidavit:

“Anthony McIntosh exited a vehicle he was driving and ran towards the victim and two other people firing shots from a semi-automatic handgun. Alias Phillips was hit by this gunfire and died as a result of his injuries. This incident took place in the crowded parking lot of the Target store at 12:46 p.m. in the afternoon.”

During a brief hearing Thursday, McIntosh shook his head in denial as an assistant prosecutor outlined some of the allegations against him.

Hamilton County Judge Brad Greenberg made it clear he intended to set a high bond given the seriousness of the charge:

“I’m aware of the recent trend of judges in other cities setting low bonds in murder cases, allowing defendants to be released. That’s not gonna happen on my watch,” he said.

