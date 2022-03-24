Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bond revoked for suspect accused in Newport double-homicide

The 59-year-old man faces two murder counts.
Bond revoked for suspect accused in Newport double-homicide
By Lauren Artino, Kim Schupp and Ken Baker
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The man accused in a double-homicide last week had his bond revoked during a court hearing on Thursday.

The judge ruled to revoke 59-year-old Eric Douglas Lightfoot’s bond on two murder charges, which was originally set at $2 million.

Detectives found 59-year-old Shelia Ruf and 61-year-old Diana Eddy dead inside 737 Ann Street near The Brighton Center on March 16.

Shelia Ruf
Shelia Ruf(Provided by family)

Police at the scene said authorities arrived at the residence following up on a missing person report.

Ruf’s family told FOX19 NOW Lightfoot was staying with her in his home.

“They were kind of back and forth; in and out of a relationship,” said Troy Harper, Ruf’s sister. “There had been stuff going on between them, and a lot of the family really couldn’t talk to my sister because they’d be in a relationship and out of a relationship.”

According to the criminal complaint, Ruf filed a protective order against Lightfoot before the murder. However, Harper says the order was lifted in January at the request of his sister.

“My suggestion to my sister was to stay away from him,” Harper said.

Lightfoot denied ever seeing the victims when the cops questioned him the day after the murders, court records state. He even said he was with a friend on the night of the murders.

Officers were able to get surveillance video that allegedly puts him along Ann Street prior to the murders. They also allegedly have DNA evidence matching that of what was found at the scene.

Lightfoot is currently being held at the Campbell County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lightfoot is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, March 31.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area of the Target in Oakley.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting at Oakley Target
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
Heather Adkins and Martin Thomas Adkins
Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges
Around 11 a.m., police said he had been found.
Pleasant Ridge man found dead, no foul play expected: Police
Jessica Krecskay after her 2019 arrest.
‘She needs help:’ Ohio native charged again with faking cancer diagnosis

Latest News

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in fiery Kentucky crash, police say
Joey Votto's first video on social media is everything we wanted it to be.
WATCH: Joey Votto’s hilarious debut on social media
Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Transgender athlete bill receives final passage, heads to Gov. Beshear
Tamaya Dennard, a former Cincinnati City Council member, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Tamaya Dennard wants to be released from prison early, but there’s a catch