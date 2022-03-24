Bond revoked for suspect accused in Newport double-homicide

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The man accused in a double-homicide last week had his bond revoked during a court hearing on Thursday.

The judge ruled to revoke 59-year-old Eric Douglas Lightfoot’s bond on two murder charges, which was originally set at $2 million.

Detectives found 59-year-old Shelia Ruf and 61-year-old Diana Eddy dead inside 737 Ann Street near The Brighton Center on March 16.

Shelia Ruf (Provided by family)

Police at the scene said authorities arrived at the residence following up on a missing person report.

Ruf’s family told FOX19 NOW Lightfoot was staying with her in his home.

“They were kind of back and forth; in and out of a relationship,” said Troy Harper, Ruf’s sister. “There had been stuff going on between them, and a lot of the family really couldn’t talk to my sister because they’d be in a relationship and out of a relationship.”

According to the criminal complaint, Ruf filed a protective order against Lightfoot before the murder. However, Harper says the order was lifted in January at the request of his sister.

“My suggestion to my sister was to stay away from him,” Harper said.

Lightfoot denied ever seeing the victims when the cops questioned him the day after the murders, court records state. He even said he was with a friend on the night of the murders.

Officers were able to get surveillance video that allegedly puts him along Ann Street prior to the murders. They also allegedly have DNA evidence matching that of what was found at the scene.

Lightfoot is currently being held at the Campbell County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lightfoot is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, March 31.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.