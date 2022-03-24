Contests
Cooling down with rain/snow mix this weekend!

An overall wet pattern is expected in the extended forecast
No washout is expected today, but a few showers will be possible this afternoon along with cooler air and cloud cover.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damage in the Clarksville, OH area, both in Warren and Clinton counties, is evidence that a weak tornado touched down near the community. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, OH will investigate the area Thursday to determine if a tornado touched down, how long it was on the ground and the EF-Scale. We’ll keep you posted on what their survey says.

Cooler air arrives in the tri-state today with Thursday’s highs in the low-to-mid 50s and continued breezy conditions.

Rain will turn into just a few scattered, occasional, light showers for Thursday and Friday with a mix of rain and some wet snow possible Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday will warm enough so the mix changes to rain showers only as it comes to and end Saturday afternoon. Saturday will be cool and windy with highs struggling to get out of the 40s for most. Sunday will remain cool, but moisture moves out.

The dry weather is brief and lasts into early next week before more rain moves into the Ohio Valley, and with it you can expect warmer air to arrive by the middle of next week!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

