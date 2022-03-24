Court docs detail timeline in ‘horrific’ child abuse case involving 13-year-old boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Court records now provide a timeline of what led up to the arrests of a father and stepmother in Hamilton County.

Anthony Dangel and Amy Rodriguez Dangel, husband and wife, are both accused in a child abuse case. Rodriguez is facing 11 counts of endangering a child, while Dangel is facing one count of the same charge.

Cheviot Police believe Rodriguez beat, starved and neglected her 13-year-old stepson for three years, while Dangel watched it happen and did nothing to stop it.

Court records show the 13-year-old and his younger brother lived with Rodriguez and Dangel for some time after their biological mother, Lisa Dangel, died in January 2016.

Lisa Dangel’s parents, the boys’ grandparents, tried to get visitation rights after Lisa’s death in 2016, but documents show the request was denied, so the children remained with Rodriguez and Dangel.

Per court documents, in March 2021, the victim went to a crisis center to be treated for mental and behavioral issues. Records show his father only visited him one time while he was there.

By April 6, 2021, health officials, records show, felt the boy did not need to stay there any longer, but Dangel refused to let his son return to his home.

The 13-year-old, per documents, was then moved into a group facility, where staffers later described him as “compliant” and as a “good kid.”

Come December 2021, according to documents from court, the child told workers at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital that not only did his stepmother and his father abuse and neglect him, they did it to his sibling too.

The criminal investigation into Rodriguez and Dangel then began.

Court records state that Rodriguez and Dangel denied the accusations to police. However, when investigators spoke with one of Rodriguez’s children, that child reportedly shared details about how Dangel’s boys had been abused.

The 13-year-old and his brother are now in the care of Lisa’s family.

As for Rodriguez’s two children, documents show they were also removed from Rodriguez and Dangel’s home and are with their biological father.

Although court documents reference accusations of abuse involving two children, prosecutors have said the current charges are only connected to the 13-year-old.

Dangel, a Lt. with the Miami Township Fire Department, has been on leave without pay. There is an online petition circulating asking for him to be removed from the department permanently.

Both Rodriguez and Dangel are due back in court in April.

