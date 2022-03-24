Desmond Ridder, Steelers’ HC Tomlin dine at Jeff Ruby’s prior to UC Pro Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The days of Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder hearing cheers in Cincinnati could be coming to an end depending on how the NFL Draft shakes out.

On the eve of the Bearcats’ Pro Day, Ridder was at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse on the same night as Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

Great seeing ⁦@CoachTomlin⁩ & ⁦@desmondridder⁩ again. I wanna thank all the NFL coaches and players dining at our Cincinnati restaurants. Have a great day tomorrow. BTW I’m a Bengals fan and Mike is a terrific guy. They are not mutually exclusive. pic.twitter.com/LZVCkqILj1 — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) March 24, 2022

Tomlin is reportedly attending UC’s Pro Day Thursday, according to Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy.

The Bengals AFC North rivals have the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring in the off-season, the Steelers find themselves in need of a long-term solution at the quarterback position. Pittsburgh did sign Mitchell Trubisky, who backed up Josh Allen in Buffalo last season, in free agency.

The 2022 quarterback draft class is considered by many experts to be lacking talent compared to other years.

That could work to Ridder’s advantage. A solid pro day in front of dozens of NFL coaches, including Tomlin, could move him up on a team’s draft board.

A mock draft from CBS Sports posted Thursday has Ridder going to Pittsburgh at 20th overall.

If the UC great does in fact become a Steeler, he might not receive the warm reception he once did in Cincinnati when the AFC North rivals collide at Paul Brown Stadium.

