City leaders announce new pedestrian safety projects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mayor Aftab, Councilmember Mark Jeffreys, City leaders and community advocates announced a proposed $1 million investment in pedestrian safety for Cincinnati.

This year, DOTE had planned the installation of approximately 30 new speed cushions in the highest risk streets in 10 neighborhoods to combat speeding.

Other improvements will include hardened centerlines to require slower left-hand turns, wedges to require squarer turns onto one-way streets, and artistic bump-outs to give pedestrians a protected lane while providing neighborhoods the opportunity to take creative ownership of their street spaces.

“It is exactly this kind of work that provides us the opportunity to measure and expand the innovations that make a difference for our residents,” the mayor said. “We are here to stand with our residents and community councils who have demanded progress, as we put action behind our commitment to pedestrian safety.”

The first 10 of the anticipated 30 speed cushion projects are:

Reading: Hickman to Shuttlesworth in Avondale

Warsaw: Grand to McPherson in East Price Hill

Burnet: University to Kasota in Corryville/Avondale

Harrison: McHenry to Lafeuille in Westwood

Reading: Seymour to Shenandoah in Roselawn

Linn: Oliver to Clark in the West End

Winneste: Craft to WinMed Health in Winton Hills

Montgomery: Blair to Dana in Evanston

Glenway: Gilsey to Schiff in West Price Hill

Reading: Dorchester to Kinsey in Mt. Auburn/Walnut Hills

