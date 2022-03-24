Contests
Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend found competent to stand trial
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A judge has declared the suspect in the 2021 deaths of a pregnant woman and her baby, is competent to stand trial.

Antonio Wilcox, 31, was indicted on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and more in 2021, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

The indictment was returned by a Hamilton County Grand Jury following the death of 31-year-old Michelle McDonald on July 17, 2021.

Deters says McDonald was at a family party when Wilcox approached her from behind and shot her once in the back of the head. The prosecutor says many people, including children, saw the shooting.

McDonald was 8 1/2 months pregnant at the time with her daughter.

Police said McDonald’s baby was delivered but died.

Family members told FOX19 NOW Wilcox was the father and the two were in a relationship.

Wilcox will be back in court on April 28.

If he is found guilty on all charges, he faces life in prison.

