Tri-State man killed in fiery Kentucky crash, police say

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX/WBKO) - A Harrison, Ohio man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Thursday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-65 south of Bowling Green on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

Christopher Steger, 28, was driving a 2019 Ford Ecosport south on the interstate when he entered into the right emergency lane. There, according to KSP, he hit a semi truck and trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Steger’s car re-entered the southbound lanes of the interstate, where it was hit by two other semi-trucks.

Steger was ejected from the vehicle. The Simpson County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

Drone photo of a crash in southern Kentucky Thursday morning that killed a Harrison, Ohio man. (WBKO)

The crash backed up traffic for miles. State police detoured drivers onto US-31.

Due to the congestion from the first crash, police say another accident happened involving six cars about an hour and a half after the first one.

There were no fatalities in that collision, but four people had minor injuries.

The traffic backup happened during an already busy morning for that stretch of interstate. Many people travel that part of I-65 as they commute to work.

“Anytime that you’re on the interstate, anytime you’re driving, you know, pay attention to the roadway,” KSP Trooper Priddy told our sister station WBKO. “When you’re trying to get to work, always allow for as much time as possible to get to your destination because anytime that you’re in a hurry, mistakes end up getting made.”

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 southbound is blocked in Tennessee at the Kentucky/Tennessee line due to a crash. A secondary crash... Posted by KYTC District 3 on Thursday, March 24, 2022

