Police searching for woman who left Avondale nursing home

AVONDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for woman with health problems who left a nursing home nursing home in Avondale on March 19.

According to police, Katherine Dolan, 64, was last seen leaving the care facility on Harvey Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in an unknown direction.

Police said nursing staff believe she may have entered a vehicle.

Dolan has a mental health and physical health diagnosis that requires treatment.

She is described as 5′3″, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dolan was last seen wearing a black dress shirt, black dress pants and flat shows. She was also carrying two bags.

Anything with information is asked to contact Detective Ward at 513-569-8600.

