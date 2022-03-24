Police searching for woman who left Avondale nursing home
AVONDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for woman with health problems who left a nursing home nursing home in Avondale on March 19.
According to police, Katherine Dolan, 64, was last seen leaving the care facility on Harvey Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in an unknown direction.
Police said nursing staff believe she may have entered a vehicle.
Dolan has a mental health and physical health diagnosis that requires treatment.
She is described as 5′3″, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Dolan was last seen wearing a black dress shirt, black dress pants and flat shows. She was also carrying two bags.
Anything with information is asked to contact Detective Ward at 513-569-8600.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.