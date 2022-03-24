Contests
Rhinegeist celebrating new hard beverage line this weekend
By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rhinegeist is celebrating the launch of a brand-new hard craft beverage line and you can be part of the immersive celebration experience this weekend.

With games like croquet, ringtoss, and more happening at the taproom, customers are sure to have a good time.

This is all to celebrate these three flavors of craft beverages from Rhinegeist called RGBevs.

Brown says RGBevs is not a seltzer or a beer.

“It’s kind of a new concept in the not beer space. It is called a hard craft beverage something that we’ve kind of helped pioneer in the industry and it is made with a clear malt base with those fruit flavors added,” explained Taproom Experience Director Aislinn Brown. “So, it’s going to have a similar flavor to kind of like a hard cider but it’s definitely a lot more refreshing, a lot lighter. You still get that nice fruit quality.”

On display inside the taproom is the actual fruit each flavor is made with, artwork produced by employees at Rhinegeist, information about each RGBev and more.

The flavors include Lemmy-nade, Bubbles, and Zango crush.

“We pick names based on a committee, which I think is really cool,” Brown said. “Any staff member is invited to participate.”

The weather might be cold and dark this weekend, but inside here at the taproom, it will be warm, bright and refreshing.

“We wanted to do something that stepped outside of a seltzer,” Brown explained. “We knew we wanted to do something fruit-forward. We knew we wanted to do something refreshing and when we just kind of looked at the industry as a whole, we wanted to do something that was kind of creating our own niche, so the hard craft beverages felt like a great fit.”

You have Friday through Sunday to enjoy the immersive experience, but the RGBevs will be sold in stores and at the brewery regularly.

There is no charge to enjoy the games and displays this weekend.

The taproom is open Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. till midnight and on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

