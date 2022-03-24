Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio WXIX) - An EF-0 tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed on Thursday.

This video sent to FOX19 NOW from Jenifer Haines in Clarksville was a key piece of evidence that prompted NWS meteorologists to confirm damage in the area was the result of a tornado.

“I was just upstairs in the bedroom up top there and I heard the noise,” Haines recalled. “It sounded like a train and went to the window and looked out and I just saw all of the debris and the gusty wind.”

Haines says she didn’t see the funnel cloud that touched in Clarksville, but she saw a sheet of rain coming right at her house.

“It sounded like an actual freight train,” Haines said. “So, it’s true what they say, it really is true and I didn’t think it was, but it sounded and all the dogs inside got quiet. All my animals got really quiet. It was just kind of eerie. Just the sound of that train happening so close.”

#BREAKING per @NWSILN, it is a CONFIRMED tornado. EF-rating & path details to come once survey is complete.



Video evidence here was convincing that it was a tornado. #ohwx @FOX19 https://t.co/r01CbRrdDZ — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) March 24, 2022

The weather service said in a statement more details will be released later once they finish their damage survey:

“The National Weather Service office in Wilmington OH will conduct a storm survey today for the area near Clarksville in Warren County Ohio into far western Clinton County Ohio. The survey is in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on March 23, 2022. Based on video and photographic evidence, a tornado has been confirmed in this area.

“The National Weather Service ground survey team will work with emergency management officials to determine the details regarding the magnitude and location of (the) damage. A final assessment including results of the survey is expected to be completed and transmitted via a Public Information Statement this afternoon.”

The weather service received reports from law enforcement that a structure was damaged, along with a car and camper that flipped over, according to NWS meteorologist Ashley Novak.

Several trees also were reported down, according to Novak.

One of those trees hit the Ohio 350 bridge over Todd Fork Creek, temporarily closing it.

A power line also came down.

No injuries were reported, Novak said.

The NWS determined the EF-0 tornado started at 3:43 p.m. with max winds estimated at 80mph. The tornado traveled 1.5 miles before ending at 3:45 p.m., according to the NWS.

Here are the numbers from the NWS survey of the Clarksville, OH tornado Wednesday afternoon. @fox19 #tornado pic.twitter.com/rKjgPIOVU5 — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) March 24, 2022

The weather service issued a number of tornado warnings overall in the Tri-State when the worst of the storms hit Wednesday afternoon, including in Warren and Clinton counties, as well as southeastern Greene County, according to Novak.

So far, the weather service can only say winds gusted as high as 39 mph at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and 38 mph at the airport in Middletown.

The weather service said in a statement overnight they plan to contact emergency managers in Clinton and Warren counties to determine a plan for their damage surveys and to assess the need for additional surveys in other locations.

Results are expected to be complete and released to the public by Thursday night.

Report storm damage you observe and/or record to the National Weather Service on their social media accounts:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.