VIDEO: Blue Ash gas attendant sucker punched for telling driver to slow down

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A gas station attendant was punched in the face in Blue Ash earlier this month after he says he asked a driver to slow down in their parking lot.

The Shell gas station sits at the corner of Kenwood and Glendale Milford roads.

Owner Rob Miller says folks routinely speed through a section of the parking lot on their way up a ramp. He says that’s what led to his employee getting punched.

“You never know who you’re dealing with,” Miller said of the lesson he takes from what happened.

A gas station employee was allegedly punched in the face for telling a driver to slow down in their parking lot. Watch @FOX19 at 10 p.m. to see the video. pic.twitter.com/T5sP3DCsL5 — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) March 24, 2022

Miller says he’s posted signs to caution drivers to drive slowly because there are children around. He says young families often come by because the gas station sells ice cream.

“I just don’t want any of my customers to get hurt, and I would feel really horrible if a kid got hurt,” he said.

It was with a similar thought in mind that the attendant yelled at a car to slow down as it drove past him in early March.

Security video shows the car stop and back up. The driver gets out and continues to talk to the attendant. The driver then moves to the back of his car and punches the attendant in the eye.

Miller says the attendant had to get stitches and a CAT scan to make sure nothing was broken. “He’s doing fine and he’s healthy,” Miller said. “Hopefully everything will be alright.”

Rondale Reese was been arrested on assault charges in connection with the incident. He has since made bond. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for next month.

Going forward, Miller says the gas station is changing its message to employees.

“Let’s just let it go, because next time he could get shot,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.