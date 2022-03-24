Was it a tornado? Weather Service to check damage near Warren, Clinton county border

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio WXIX) - Was it a tornado or straight-line winds?

A team of meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Wilmington plans to survey storm damage Thursday that was reported Wednesday afternoon in a rural area near the Warren-Clinton county border.

They will determine if a tornado or straight-line winds tore through west of Clarksville and Ohio 350 based on their radar observations and damage reports, said meteorologist Ashley Novak.

The weather service received reports from law enforcement that a structure was damaged, along with a car and camper that flipped over.

Several trees also were reported down, according to Novak.

One of those trees struck the Ohio 360 bridge over Todd Fork Creek, temporarily closing it.

A power line also came down.

No injuries were reported, Novak said.

As part of their storm survey, the weather service also will confirm wind speeds in that area when that damage occurred. Based on radar observations, Novak says they believe it happened at or about 3:43 p.m.

As of Thursday morning, the winds speeds remain unknown, she said.

Reports of damage but no injuries following strong storms late Wednesday afternoon around Clarksville. https://t.co/Ov1qn0Q17V — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) March 23, 2022

The weather service issued a number of tornado warnings overall in the Tri-State when the worst of the storms hit Wednesday afternoon, including in Warren and Clinton counties, as well as southeastern Greene County, according to Novak.

So far, the weather service can only say winds gusted as high as 39 mph at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and 38 mph at the airport in Middletown.

The weather service said in a statement overnight they plan to contact emergency managers in Clinton and Warren counties to determine a plan for their damage surveys and to assess the need for additional surveys in other locations.

Results are expected to be complete and released to the public by Thursday night.

Crews are still out here working tirelessly in the dark to restore power lines. I’ll have more on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/S6QsUUv2zw — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) March 24, 2022

