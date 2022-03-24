Contests
WATCH: Joey Votto’s hilarious debut on social media

Is there such a thing as too much Joey Votto content? No. No there is not.
Joey Votto's first video on social media is everything we wanted it to be.
Joey Votto's first video on social media is everything we wanted it to be.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds’ Joey Votto is on Instagram. Finally.

The Reds’ first baseman joined the social media platform on Monday. It’s his only known foray into social media.

Votto made his first post late Wednesday night, a video in the ransom subgenre that’s hilarious in a way you can’t quite put your finger on. That is, it’s very Joey Votto, and it reminds you exactly why this awkward, mischievous Canadian is your favorite.

His Instagram debut comes after the Reds traded.... Actually, you know what? We don’t have to go there. Just enjoy.

