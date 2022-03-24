WATCH: Joey Votto’s hilarious debut on social media

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds’ Joey Votto is on Instagram. Finally.

The Reds’ first baseman joined the social media platform on Monday. It’s his only known foray into social media.

Votto made his first post late Wednesday night, a video in the ransom subgenre that’s hilarious in a way you can’t quite put your finger on. That is, it’s very Joey Votto, and it reminds you exactly why this awkward, mischievous Canadian is your favorite.

His Instagram debut comes after the Reds traded.... Actually, you know what? We don’t have to go there. Just enjoy.

