Woman pleads guilty to robbing 72-year-old who gave her a ride home: court docs

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges after she robbed a 72-year-old woman who gave her a ride home from a Middletown grocery store.

Brittany Gaba, 33, faces up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of robbery and theft from a protected class on Thursday, court records show.

On Dec. 5, 2021, Gaba got a ride from a 72-year-old stranger from Meijer to an apartment complex on Burbank Avenue, police said at the time.

When they got to the apartment complex, police say Gaba grabbed the victim’s purse and tried to run away.

During the struggle for the purse, the victim sustained unspecified injuries. Gaba eventually got the purse free and ran.

Officers said they found the 72-year-old sitting on the ground, hysterical, and with visible marks and injuries to her face.

Gaba was identified as the suspect and found the next day.

Gaba will be back in court on May 5 for sentencing.

