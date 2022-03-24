Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to robbing 72-year-old who gave her a ride home: court docs

This good deed ended violently.
Woman pleads guilty to robbing 72-year-old who gave her a ride home: court docs
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges after she robbed a 72-year-old woman who gave her a ride home from a Middletown grocery store.

Brittany Gaba, 33, faces up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of robbery and theft from a protected class on Thursday, court records show.

On Dec. 5, 2021, Gaba got a ride from a 72-year-old stranger from Meijer to an apartment complex on Burbank Avenue, police said at the time.

When they got to the apartment complex, police say Gaba grabbed the victim’s purse and tried to run away.

During the struggle for the purse, the victim sustained unspecified injuries. Gaba eventually got the purse free and ran.

Officers said they found the 72-year-old sitting on the ground, hysterical, and with visible marks and injuries to her face.

Gaba was identified as the suspect and found the next day.

Gaba will be back in court on May 5 for sentencing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area of the Target in Oakley.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting at Oakley Target
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
Heather Adkins and Martin Thomas Adkins
Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges
Around 11 a.m., police said he had been found.
Pleasant Ridge man found dead, no foul play expected: Police
Jessica Krecskay after her 2019 arrest.
‘She needs help:’ Ohio native charged again with faking cancer diagnosis

Latest News

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in fiery Kentucky crash, police say
Joey Votto's first video on social media is everything we wanted it to be.
WATCH: Joey Votto’s hilarious debut on social media
Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Transgender athlete bill receives final passage, heads to Gov. Beshear
Tamaya Dennard, a former Cincinnati City Council member, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Tamaya Dennard wants to be released from prison early, but there’s a catch