1,600 lb. great white shark pings off Florida’s coast

FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.(Elias Levy / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A 1,644-pound great white shark is pinging off the Gulf Coast of Florida, according to OCEARCH.

The 12.3-foot shark was tagged Sept. 8, 2021, in Nova Scotia and given the name Scot at the time.

According to OCEARCH, the male shark was named for the “welcoming and ocean first dedicated people of Nova Scotia.”

Scot was the first white shark sampled during OCEARCH’s Expedition Nova Scotia 2021 and has since been swimming along the east coast. He has traveled an estimated 3,190 miles.

Scot pinged off the Miami coast in February before swimming around the peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico.

OCEARCH explained that a ping happens when an animal breaks the surface of the water, sending data to researchers.

