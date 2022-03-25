Daughter ‘devastated’ after losing father in house fire

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was killed Sunday night after a fire swept through his family’s home in Hamilton.

A fire broke out just after 10 p.m. at the 1200 block of Vanderveer Avenue.

John Worischeck, 59, who had been paralyzed from a stroke in August, was unable to get out in time when the fire started.

Worischeck’s eldest daughter, Beatrice Jenkins, tells us that these past few days have been unbearable as they try to pick up the pieces and bury her father.

Jenkins lived in the house with John, as well as her husband and children. She says that her family was gone that day.

”We had actually left for vacation that morning,” says Jenkins. “We had my dad’s family friend watching and he had actually seen my dad shortly before and there was nothing wrong.”

Jenkins said that she called John sometime Sunday night to check on him, and then learned about the fire less than two hours later.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire but unfortunately, John died from smoke inhalation.

”We are completely devastated,” says Jenkins. “We’re going through a lot of guilt wondering the ‘what if’s,’ I guess you could say.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and Jenkins says her family has not been able to go back inside the house.

With 14 years of memories gone up in flames, Jenkins says she’s now reflecting on happier times in order to get through.

”My dad - he drove all his life and semis were his passion,” shares Jenkins. “He was good at his job and anyone that knows my dad and worked with my dad, they could tell you he was one of the best drivers he ever met.”

As a tribute, the family is planning a procession with a semi-truck at John’s funeral on April 4.

Along with trucks, Jenkins says her father’s greatest joy was his family and his grandchildren.

”He was loved by many and he loved many,” says Jenkins.

The Red Cross is aiding the family with a hotel until next week. After that, the family says they aren’t sure what they’ll do next.

