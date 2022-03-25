Contests
68-year-old Cincinnati man found dead, suspect charged with murder

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 68-year-old Roselawn man was found dead during a welfare check early Thursday and now a suspect faces a murder charge.

Cincinnati police said they went to Joyce Lane in Roselawn about 3:30 a.m. after someone called 911 and requested a welfare check on Terry Jones.

First responders pronounced Jones dead upon arrival at the scene.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrived and began investigating.

Hours later, they announced Samuel Malone III was under arrest on one count of murder and purposely caused Jones’ death.

Malone was already was at the Hamilton County jail when he was arrested on an unrelated February assault charge.

Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit Malone hit the owner of Zee Food Mart on Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn in the face.

It was reported on Feb. 11 when the store owner tried to stop him from stealing an unspecified “product,” court records state.

Malone fled the scene, according to police.

Police booked into the jail on that offense as well as two January probation violations from February 2021 convictions of OVI and driving under a suspended license.

Police say they charged him with murder at 9 p.m.

Malone is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Friday before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenberg.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

