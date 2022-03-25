Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Aspirin improves survival rate for patients hospitalized with COVID, study finds

Aspirin improves survival for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, according to a recent...
Aspirin improves survival for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, according to a recent study.(WNDU)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found that patients who took aspirin when they were first hospitalized for COVID-19 lowered their odds of dying in the hospital.

The study was published this week in the medical journal JAMA Network Open and suggested that survival rates improved for patients who had moderate COVID symptoms and took aspirin during their first day in the hospital.

Researchers found that the results were strongest for patients over the age of 60 and for those with two or more diseases at the same time.

The study looked at data from more than 112,000 COVID patients hospitalized with moderate symptoms from January 2020 to September 2021.

According to the study, patients given aspirin on their first day in the hospital were nearly 14% less likely to die in the hospital.

And patients who took aspirin were nearly 30% less likely to suffer a pulmonary embolism.

Researchers said while effective vaccines are available in wealthy nations, COVID continues to cause more than 65,000 deaths a week worldwide. These findings highlight the need for accessible, inexpensive therapies for those who remain unvaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in Kentucky interstate crash, police say
A tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in...
Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Police said they were used during rituals.
Box of human remains found in Mt. Healthy garage were relics used during rituals, police say

Latest News

FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say
The United States Department of Justice
Second brother sentenced for sex trafficking of teen, feds say
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers celebrate tentative deal to end strike
Ukraine retakes towns. (CNN/POOL/NATO TV/Russian Defense Ministry/Radio Free Europe/Radio...
Ukraine gains ground as Biden arrives in Poland