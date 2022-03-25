Contests
Box of human bones found in Mt. Healthy garage, police say

Mt. Healthy police are investigating after a box of human bones were in a garage Thursday...
Mt. Healthy police are investigating after a box of human bones were in a garage Thursday night, Chief Vincent Demasi said.(Canva)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a box of human bones were found in a garage Thursday night, Chief Vincent Demasi said.

A resident heard children making noise in an alleyway in the 7400 block of Werner Avenue about 10 p.m. and went to investigate.

He saw a detached garage door open, looked inside and noticed a box. the chief said.

The man opened the box - and found human remains and bones in various stages of decomposition.

It’s unclear how long the bones were there, according to Deamsi.

The circumstances of death are listed on the document as “pending,” and the identity is “unknown,” the report states.

The coroner’s office will examine the bones Friday, a spokeswoman said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

