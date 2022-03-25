Box of human bones found in Mt. Healthy garage, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a box of human bones were found in a garage Thursday night, Chief Vincent Demasi said.

A resident heard children making noise in an alleyway in the 7400 block of Werner Avenue about 10 p.m. and went to investigate.

He saw a detached garage door open, looked inside and noticed a box. the chief said.

The man opened the box - and found human remains and bones in various stages of decomposition.

It’s unclear how long the bones were there, according to Deamsi.

The circumstances of death are listed on the document as “pending,” and the identity is “unknown,” the report states.

The coroner’s office will examine the bones Friday, a spokeswoman said.

