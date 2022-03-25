Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Chip shortage forces GM to pause production at Indiana plant

GM truck generic
GM truck generic(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is shutting down its pickup truck factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for two weeks next month because the company has run short of computer chips.

It’s a sign that the auto industry is still facing problems more than a year after the chip shortage surfaced in late 2020.

GM says it has seen better chip supplies during the first three months of this year compared with 2021.

The company says production and deliveries improved in the first quarter. But there’s still uncertainty in getting supplies from chip manufacturers.

The Ft. Wayne plant will be closed the weeks of April 4 and 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in Kentucky interstate crash, police say
A tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in...
Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
Jessica Krecskay after her 2019 arrest.
‘She needs help:’ Ohio native charged again with faking cancer diagnosis
Gas station employee punched after asking driver to slow down
VIDEO: Blue Ash gas attendant sucker punched for telling driver to slow down

Latest News

The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
A part of the East Antarctica ice shelf that had been considered stable has collapsed, worrying...
Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack; hunger grips cities
Questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began Tuesday on Capitol Hill....
Democrats appear united on Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination; GOP votes may be elusive
President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
Ukraine war drives US, EU deal to undercut Russian energy