Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Contact tracing reduced COVID cases during winter 2020, new study says

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21%...
Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study published Friday shows contact tracing works and estimates it prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases during the winter of 2020.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available.

It used hospitalization data and estimates to predict contact tracing prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases and up to about 33,000 hospitalizations over the course of two months.

Officials say what happens in the U.K. tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in Kentucky interstate crash, police say
A tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in...
Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Police said they were used during rituals.
Box of human remains found in Mt. Healthy garage were relics used during rituals, police say

Latest News

FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say
The United States Department of Justice
Second brother sentenced for sex trafficking of teen, feds say
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers celebrate tentative deal to end strike
Ukraine retakes towns. (CNN/POOL/NATO TV/Russian Defense Ministry/Radio Free Europe/Radio...
Ukraine gains ground as Biden arrives in Poland