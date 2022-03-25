Contests
NKY woman helps police catch felony suspect after hiring him as handyman

She got a tip he was wanted by police while the man was in her house working.
By Ken Baker
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A wanted man who successfully eluded police is behind bars thanks to the act of an everyday citizen.

Derek Gibson is no stranger to law enforcement. In 2019, he caused a six-hour SWAT standoff resulting from an alleged domestic violence incident in Boone County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gibson was arrested at the time for an active felony warrant on prior charges, including failure to appear in court in a case involving unlawful imprisonment, assault and violation of a protection order. Further charges were added related to the SWAT standoff.

Sometime afterward, Gibson was charged in Kenton County with contempt of court and failure to appear in court.

Despite a laundry list of active warrants across three jurisdictions, police had a difficult time bringing him in.

“We would get a call on him, and when officers would get to the area, he would either run on foot or get away in a vehicle,” said Elsmere Police Det. Eric Higgins. “But this time we were able to capture him. And it’s all because of Tammy Farinella.”

Farinella says she’d hired Gibson as a handyman to fix some things in her house.

“He came over and fixed some stuff, and I hired him for a bigger job, which was moving my washer and dryer upstairs,” she said.

Around that time, she got a tip that the man she’d hired was wanted by law enforcement. And she decided to help.

“I had a friend text me, and I texted him back and said, ‘He’s here, I need you to call 911,’” Farinella recalled.

Surveillance video shows what happened when Erlanger and Elsmere police showed up to make the arrest.

“Once he realized he was caught, he didn’t resist,” said Higgins.

The detective adds he’s thankful a member of the community got involved in a safe way to nab this wanted suspect.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this job effectively without our community parters,” he said.

If you have a tip for law enforcement, you can call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040 and remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

