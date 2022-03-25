Contests
Family mourns loving father-of-two killed in Mt. Healthy shooting

‘I’ve never met anybody as proud to be a father as Willie.’
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a man killed outside a Mt. Healthy bar last weekend is mourning his loss as the murder case moves forward against the alleged shooter.

Willie Wheeler died outside Just One More bar on Hamilton Avenue early Sunday, according to Mt. Healthy police.

Chamleon Fischer, 33, of North College Hill was indicted Thursday on five felony counts including murder and felonious assault.

Police say Fischer tried to enter the closed bar around 2:30 a.m. and that he and Wheeler got into a physical fight. Fischer then allegedly drew a gun and shot Wheeler three times.

A fourth gunshot was located across the street from the initial scene, indicating Fischer continued to fire his gun as Wheeler ran away, police say.

Wheeler leaves behind two daughters, Paris and Khadija, as well as fiancée Kellie Kinnett.

Kinnett says Wheeler was a family man who held his friends close and impacted the lives of those around him.

“I’ve never met anybody as proud to be a father as Willie,” Kinnett said. “The day Khadija was born, you could just see it all over his face.”

Wheeler’s mother, Karen Prophet says he lit up every room he entered.

“It’s like trying to trap a light in a box, but it’s already out there, and there’s nothing you can do but let it shine,” she said of her late son.

Wheeler’s father, Wendell Prophet recalls how close he was to his family, including his cousin and his brother. “All they used to do was play,” he said.

“He could make a friend, and they just met him, and the next thing you know they love him,” Wendell continued. “They love him just like that.”

Fischer is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond. His next court date is March 30.

