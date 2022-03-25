Homicide unit investigating man found dead in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday in Westwood.

According to a police release, police responded to the 2200 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 8 a.m. for a report of a deceased person.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Ronald Steele, 67, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cincinnati police are investigating the death of Robert Steele, 67, as a homicide. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Police are investigating Steele’s death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.