Imagine Dragons comes to Cincinnati with Macklemore, Kings Elliot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati has been added to Imagine Dragons’ long list of shows in their Mercury World Tour.

Grammy award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons announced 20 new shows on their tour Friday, including Riverbend Music Center.

Riverbend’s concert will take place on Sunday, August 28.

Imagine Dragons will be headlining with special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1 on Ticketmaster or Riverbend’s website.

Presale begins Monday, March 28 at 10 a.m.

