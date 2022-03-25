Ky. authorities looking for person who killed cat with hunting dart

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Animal Care and Control typically helps cats find new homes, but now they are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

Workers say someone shot a dart at a cat killing it, and they say this is something that has happened before.

“Just shocked that somebody could do that to somebody’s cat,” said Sgt. Nick Davenport, Jessamine County Animal Care & Control.

Monday, they got a call about someone shooting a dart at a cat. It happened on Applegrove Drive in Nicholasville.

“She was found in her backyard,” Sgt. Davenport said.

Sgt. Davenport says the cat was hit in the neck and died. The weapon used to kill the cat - something unusual.

“It’s a dart for a blowgun that is used for boar hunting and large game,” Sgt. Davenport said.

The dart is five inches long with a very sharp end. Davenport says the cat probably suffered after being hit.

A similar incident happened in 2020 in the same area. Davenport says another cat was hit by the same type of dart. It went through the cat’s stomach, but the cat survived.

Investigators believe the suspect lives somewhere near Applegrove Drive.

“We’re really not sure, but are speculating that it’s probably someone in the hunting world,” Sgt. Davenport said.

Animal control says they only know of two cases of cats being hit with darts. They hope it doesn’t happen again.

“We need the public’s assistance in catching these people,” Sgt. Davenport said.

If you have any information about who may have shot the dart at the cat, contact the Jessamine County Animal Shelter at (859) 881-0821.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.