Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ky. authorities looking for person who killed cat with hunting dart

Jessamine County Animal Care and Control typically helps cats find new homes, but now they are investigating a case of animal cruelty.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Animal Care and Control typically helps cats find new homes, but now they are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

Workers say someone shot a dart at a cat killing it, and they say this is something that has happened before.

“Just shocked that somebody could do that to somebody’s cat,” said Sgt. Nick Davenport, Jessamine County Animal Care & Control.

Monday, they got a call about someone shooting a dart at a cat. It happened on Applegrove Drive in Nicholasville.

“She was found in her backyard,” Sgt. Davenport said.

Sgt. Davenport says the cat was hit in the neck and died. The weapon used to kill the cat - something unusual.

“It’s a dart for a blowgun that is used for boar hunting and large game,” Sgt. Davenport said.

The dart is five inches long with a very sharp end. Davenport says the cat probably suffered after being hit.

A similar incident happened in 2020 in the same area. Davenport says another cat was hit by the same type of dart. It went through the cat’s stomach, but the cat survived.

Investigators believe the suspect lives somewhere near Applegrove Drive.

“We’re really not sure, but are speculating that it’s probably someone in the hunting world,” Sgt. Davenport said.

Animal control says they only know of two cases of cats being hit with darts. They hope it doesn’t happen again.

“We need the public’s assistance in catching these people,” Sgt. Davenport said.

If you have any information about who may have shot the dart at the cat, contact the Jessamine County Animal Shelter at (859) 881-0821.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in Kentucky interstate crash, police say
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Police said they were used during rituals.
Box of human remains found in Mt. Healthy garage were relics used during rituals, police say
A tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in...
Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service

Latest News

Chad Wilhoff
Former high-school coach convicted in sexual misconduct case involving student
A quad bike seized by Cincinnati police in 2021 during a crackdown on illegal and reckless...
Cincinnati police announce crackdown on quad, motorbike activity
Woman helps police arrest wanted suspect in Elsmere
NKY woman helps police catch felony suspect after hiring him as handyman
Matt's Pursuit 5k helps fund local police K9 officers and more
Matt's Pursuit 5k helps fund local police K9 officers and more
Man dies in Hamilton house fire
Man dies in Hamilton house fire