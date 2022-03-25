‘Leave our neighborhood’: Couple charged with harassing Russian neighbor

Contests
The Pittsburgh couple held up signs that read 'Leave our neighborhood.'(WPXI, Pittsburgh Police via CNN Newsource)
By WPXI staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (WPXI) - A Pittsburgh couple has been charged with harassing their Russian neighbor, including holding up signs that read “Leave our neighborhood,” police say.

Investigators said that the couple has repeatedly targeted the Russian native at his home since late February, with some of the incidents captured in photos and videos.

According to a police report, in addition to holding up the signs, they threw bags of rice with explicit messages condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and dog feces in the man’s yard.

The man says he does not support what is happening in his native country.

Vasily Potanin said his neighbors have harrassed him because he is Russian.(WPXI, Pittsburgh Police via CNN Newsource)

“They assume that just because of my nationality, I must be profiting from that. I’m Putin’s spy. I work for him. All this nonsense,” Vasily Potanin told WPXI. “Honestly I think for them, the best thing that can happen is they can have the consequences legally for their actions and they should face them.”

The couple is charged with ethnic intimidation. They are scheduled to go before a judge for a preliminary hearing on May 4.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

