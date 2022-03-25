Contests
Madeira police officer fired for alleged theft from hardware store

The officer had served with the department for almost two years.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Madeira police officer has been fired for allegedly stealing from a Clermont County home improvement store.

The Madeira Police Department issued a release on the firing Friday afternoon.

The former officer, 32-year-old Daniel Spears, had served with Madeira police for 23 months.

A criminal complaint on five counts of misdemeanor theft were filed in Clermont County Municipal Court on March 12.

The Miami Township Police Department initiated the investigation involving Spears sometime prior to March 14.

On that day, Miami Township police informed Madeira police of the investigation, upon which Spears was removed from his official duties and placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

On March 15, Spears was officially charged with theft. He pleaded not guilty.

The Madeira Police Department fired Spears on March 18.

His next court date is April 5.

“The Madeira Police Department and its officers pride themselves on their integrity and honesty not only during their service to the Madeira community, but also in their personal lives,” said Madeira Police Chief David Schaefer. “Dishonest acts of any kind will not be tolerated and go against the fundamental values of our agency.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

