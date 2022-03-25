‘Matt’s Pursuit’ 5k helps fund local police K9 officers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More K9 officers have been added to local law enforcement departments in recent years and that is, in large part, thanks to a local foundation.

The Matt Haverkamp Foundation is holding its annual 5k fundraiser, called ‘Matt’s Pursuit,’ to help continue its mission to make the Tri-State a safer place.

Organizers are hoping this year’s “Matt’s Pursuit” in April will be a huge success so that they can afford more K9 officers.

One of the local departments that has benefited from the foundation is the Mariemont Police Department. Their K9, Dasty, works with Officer Matthew Kurtz and they are the first pair of K9 officers in the department.

Officer Kurtz and his K9 partner, Dasty. (WXIX)

Mariemont PD officer Kurtz and K9 officer Dasty. (WXIX)

Nancy Haverkamp, Matt’s mom, started the foundation to honor her son and his K9 partner.

“We knew there would be no better way to remember him than to help other police agencies with their K9 unit,” explained Nancy.

Matt Haverkamp and his K9 partner Tibo were the first K9 officer team in Golf Manor. In 2005, Matt died in a car accident at the age of 29.

Each year, the foundation hosts a 5k at Spring Grove Cemetery. The race not only raises funds to pay for the dog, the training, and other tools the dog needs, but it also brings the community together.

“The dog isn’t just a criminal tool but a tool that we use just to improve community relations and help better our communities,” says Mariemont K9 Officer Matthew Kurtz.

There will be several K9 teams at the race on April 10th. They will be taking a break from their usual work fighting crime.

“We make narcotics stops on Route 50 as well as community relations with our schools and we put on some programs that teach kids about dogs and police work,” says Officer Kurtz.

Since 2005, the foundation has funded 88 K9s. 29 of those have retired.

“You think about what just one dog is doing and we have more than 50 of them on the street,” says Nancy Haverkamp. “That’s awesome, and it’s really helping to keep our community safe.”

Nancy says this year they have a big goal. So far they have six requests for K9s this year.

You want to fund every request you get this year, is that attainable?

“It absolutely is attainable.”

But it’s only possible with the help from donors and supporters like those that come to the 5k.

“Matt’s Pursuit” is scheduled for April 10 at 9 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery.

There will also be a kids fun run, refreshments, demonstrations and the chance to meet Dasty and other K9 officers.

Pre-registration fees end Sunday, March 27, but online registration is open until April 5, or participants can register in-person on race day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.